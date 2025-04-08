Jelly Roll goes across the pond to speak and be honored at Oxford

It's a pretty impressive feat: During his first trip to Oxford, England, Jelly Roll's being honored and speaking at Oxford University.

On Monday Jelly was given the Global Literacy Award as part of the World Literacy Summit. On Tuesday he was part of the keynote address, and a question and answer session.

Though he's a superstar now, the Nashville native's time in the juvenile justice system started when he was 15. He went on to get his GED while he was incarcerated, and has since become an advocate for both literacy and those in the criminal justice system.

Jelly recently headlined Florida's Tortuga Music Festival, on the heels of his hit "Liar" spending six weeks at #1. He's a triple nominee for the 60th ACM Awards in May and a contender for entertainer of the year.

