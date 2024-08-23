Jelly Roll drops ESPN 2024-25 college football anthem, "Get By"

By Jeremy Chua

Jelly Roll has released a new track, "Get By." 

Not only will the song be featured on his forthcoming newly announced album, Beautifully Broken, it'll also be the song you'll hear on ESPN's college football 2024-25 season.

"Jelly Roll is a talented, award-winning artist whose music speaks to the passion of college football fans across the country, and we're excited 'Get By' will soundtrack the sport all season long," Curtis Friends, ESPN vice president of marketing, shares in a press statement.

"Get By" is also featured in the season 2 trailer of Tulsa King, which begins streaming on Paramount Sept. 15.

College football kick offs Saturday in Dublin, Ireland, with a game between Florida State and Georgia Tech at noon ET on ESPN. For the full schedule, visit espn.com/college-football.

Jelly's currently #15 and ascending the country charts with his latest single, "I Am Not Okay."

