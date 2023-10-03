Jelly Roll + Chris Ryan are "Scared To Go to Church"

Jelly Roll has joined Warner Music Nashville artist Chris Ryan on his debut song, "Scared To Go to Church."

Jelly and Chris penned the confessional track alongside Logan Turner, Dave Kuncio and Jay Joyce.

"When I started writing for the album, 'Scared To Go To Church' was the first song I finished," says Chris, who was one-half of now-defunct duo BEXAR. "The minute I wrote it, I knew Jelly could help me tell the rest of the story. I left that second verse open for him."

"Jelly has been a good friend from day one. It’s an honor to have him on the first track with me," he adds.

"Scared To Go to Church" is out now wherever you enjoy music.

