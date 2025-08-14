Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman & more play Opry shows for juvenile justice system

Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman and Graham Barham will play two Opry shows on Sept. 22 to benefit the Judge Dinkins Educational Center.

The JDEC was co-founded by Judge Jim Todd, who was the prosecutor in Jelly Roll's case when he was younger. It provides educational training for adolescents at risk or engaged with the juvenile or criminal justice system in Davidson County, Tennessee.

“It’s a full-circle moment to be able to partner with Jelly Roll on this center, and the support of the Opry makes it all the more powerful,” Todd says.

Proceeds will also help the Buddy DeFord Charitable Fund, which honors Jelly Roll's late father.

Tickets are on sale now. Look for more artists to be added to the lineup as the date approaches.

