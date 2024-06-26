Jelly Roll adds new dates + openers to Beautifully Broken Tour

Disney/Tanner Yeager

By Jeremy Chua

Jelly Roll's giving you more chances to see him live on his Beautifully Broken Tour.

More dates have been added to the singer's upcoming headlining trek, and new cities include Charlottesville, Cincinnati, Lexington, Oklahoma City, Houston and Austin.

ERNEST, Shaboozey and up-and-comer Allie Colleen will join Warren Zeiders and newcomer Alexandra Kay as openers on select dates.

Jelly's Beautifully Broken Tour kicks off Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and wraps Nov. 23 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tickets for Jelly's newly announced dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For presale registration and a full list of shows, head to jellyroll615.com.

Jelly's currently in the top 30 of the country charts with "I Am Not Okay," the lead single off his forthcoming Whitsitt Chapel follow-up.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!