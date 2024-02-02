Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar headed to Pittsburgh

Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar is opening its third location on Pittsburgh's North Shore.



The announcement arrived February 1 via a joint Instagram Reel on the restaurant and Jason's Instagram accounts.

The video opens with a brief aerial shot of Pittsburgh as a snippet of Jason's "She's Country" plays. After a three-second countdown, the words "Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar: Pittsburgh Coming Soon" flash across the screen as the big reveal.

Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar first opened in the heart of downtown Nashville in 2018 before expanding with a second outlet in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, in 2023.

An opening date for the Pittsburgh location has yet to be announced.

For more information on Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, head to its website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.