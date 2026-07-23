Jason Aldean's not slowing down 'Anytime Soon'

In spite of Jason Aldean's pleas, the secret is out: "Don't Tell on Me" is spending its third week atop Billboard Country Airplay and its second atop the Mediabase tally.

The reign of his 32nd #1 is timed perfectly with an especially busy summer. He released the live version of the title track of his latest album, Songs About Us, on Tuesday. The duet with Luke Bryan was recorded during their April concert on the campus of the University of Georgia.

The Peach State native also launched his Songs About Us Tour July 16 with stops in Maine, New Jersey and New York. On Thursday, he continues the run in Wichita before heading to Oklahoma City and Kansas City.

Still to come, Jason's releasing three of his classic albums on vinyl for the first time ever on Sept. 18. The first is his self-titled debut album from 2005, followed by 2010's My Kinda Party and 2016's They Don't Know.

Jason's next radio single is "Anytime Soon," which seems destined to be the third hit from his current album.

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