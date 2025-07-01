Jason Aldean will go Full Throttle in New Zealand and Australia

Disney/Connie Chornuk
By Stephen Hubbard

Jason Aldean's adding an international leg to his Full Throttle Tour, taking the trek to New Zealand and Australia in early 2026.

The Feb. 19 show in Aukland will be his first time headlining New Zealand, before he heads to Australia for his first dates there since 2016. Corey Kent will join him for the shows.

Presales for the international concerts start Wednesday, before tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, July 7.

Jason kicked off the American leg of the Full Throttle Tour in May. It resumes July 17 in Tulsa.

