Jason Aldean sells music catalog to BMG

Jason Aldean's fortune is growing, as he just sold his music to BMG. Though the financial details weren't revealed, it's the company's single largest catalog acquisition.

It includes nine studio albums, starting with his self-titled 2005 debut through 2019's 9, encompassing the period before BMG bought his longtime label, BBR Music Group, in 2017.

"BBR Music Group and BMG have always shown a real commitment to my music and a belief in me as an artist," Jason says. "Knowing all of my music is in the hands of my long-time label team makes this a full-circle moment, and I’m proud to have my songs continue their journey with them through this next chapter.”

Jason just released his new single "How Far Does a Goodbye Go," the follow-up to his 30th #1 and the first taste of his upcoming 12th album.

