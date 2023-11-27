Jason Aldean plots 2024 Highway Desperado Tour

Jason Aldean is kicking off the post-Thanksgiving week with a big announcement.



The country superstar has announced the return of his Highway Desperado Tour in 2024. It'll kick off May 18 in Thackerville, Oklahoma, and will wrap October 5 in Jason's hometown of Macon, Georgia.



Lauren Alaina, Hailey Whitters, Chase Matthew, Austin Snell, Dee Jay Silver and Bryan Martin will open on select dates.



Tickets go on sale Friday, December 1, at 10 a.m. local time. Members of various artists' fan clubs, including Jason's and Hailey's, will have access to presale tickets before the public sale.



For more information and the full Highway Desperado Tour schedule, visit Jason's website.

Meanwhile, Jason's set to hit country radio with his new single, "Let Your Boys Be Country," on Monday, November 27. It follows the chart-topping "Try That in a Small Town" and is off Jason's latest album, Highway Desperado.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.