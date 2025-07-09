Jake Owen's still got 'Dreams to Dream'

If you've wondered what Jake Owen's been up to, the answer will finally be revealed on Friday.

"Dear dreamers, the day has come to let this one fly," he says on his socials. "I'm humbly sharing 'Dreams to Dream,' the opening tune of a project crafted with my good pal [Shooter Jennings]. His belief in me lit the way, and with some incredible souls, we spun a tale that starts this album's journey."

The song, which seems to be heavily influenced by Shooter's father, the legendary Waylon Jennings, plays in the background in the video that accompanies the post.

"It’s a song that feels like chasing starlight. I hope it stirs something in you," Jake continues. "Thank you for listening to this dream of mine."

Although Jake recently headlined a night at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater during CMA Fest, it's been several years since he's put out new music. He had a string of hits that included "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)," "Down to the Honkytonk," "Homemade" and "Made for You."

His most recent record was 2024's Palm Trees & Palm Readers, which included live versions of his hits recorded in Los Angeles.

