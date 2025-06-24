Jake Owen is off to the races with Tim McGraw and MLB

Erika Goldring/Getty Images
By Stephen Hubbard

Jake Owen's joining the festivities before the MLB Speedway Classic Aug. 2 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

He'll headline the show in the Speedway Classic Fan Zone, which will also feature a 110-foot Ferris wheel, an appearance by the Budweiser Clydesdales and much more.

Adam Doleac, Reyna Roberts and Timothy Wayne are set to take the stage, as well.

As previously announced, Tim McGraw and Pitbull will take the stage inside the venue about an hour before the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds.

You can find complete details and ticket information online.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!