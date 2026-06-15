It's time to catch the Stagecoach for the 2027 California festival

Mark your calendars for the 2027 edition of Stagecoach: The California country music festival will take place April 23-25, celebrating its 19th year.

Presales will take place Wednesday and Thursday, with 2026 RV campers getting first crack on June 17, before the AMEX presale June 18.

Look for the 2027 lineup to be revealed in the coming months, at the same time that tickets go on sale to the public.

You can find out more at StagecoachFestival.com.

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