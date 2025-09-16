It's 'Phones & Radios' and breakups as Priscilla Block showcases 'Things You Didn't See'

Priscilla Block's 'Things You Didn't See' (MCA)
By Stephen Hubbard
"Only phones and radios should break up out here," Priscilla Block sings in the latest preview of her sophomore album.

The backroad breakup tune is one of 14 tunes on Things You Didn't See, which arrives Oct. 10.

"'Phones & Radios' has been a favorite of mine since the day we wrote it," Priscilla says. "The sound feels fresh and different, and I couldn't think of a better way to lead into the full record."

Priscilla is currently working the Happy Hour Sad Tour with Cole Swindell, ahead of her own Monster Energy Outbreak: Things You Didn't See Tour, which starts Oct. 23 Fort Myers, Florida.

