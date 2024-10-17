'It’s Officially Christmas': ﻿Dan + Shay double up their first holiday album

59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Press Room FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 16: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay, winners of the Duo of the Year award, pose in the press room during the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images) (Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Dan + Shay’s long-awaited Christmas album is arriving very, very soon.

The Grammy-winning duo announced that their debut holiday record, It’s Officially Christmas: The Double Album, is dropping Friday.

It’ll contain 21 songs and feature yuletide classics such as “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Silent Night,” as well as fresh originals including “Save the Snowman” and “Blame It on Santa.”

“This project has been a decade in the making, and we are so proud of every single note. We truly leaned into our love for the holiday season and think we found some magic in these songs,” Dan + Shay share with fans on Instagram. “Our hope is that you are able to enjoy + share that same magic with your loved ones for years to come.”

“As always, thank you for continuing to believe in us and allowing us to live our dream,” they add. “We’re grateful for you, and we’re grateful for Christmas!”

It’s Officially Christmas: The Double Album is available for preorder and presave now. Signed LPs and CDs can also be purchased at their merch store.

