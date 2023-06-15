It's baby #3 for LOCASH's Preston Brust

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

LOCASH's Preston Brust and wife Kristen have welcomed their third child, Lion Lockheart Brust.

The baby girl was born Friday, June 9, in Nashville and weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured 20 inches long. She's now the youngest sibling to 4-year-old Legend Wilde and 7-year-old Love Lily.

"She's our little tiebreaker!! The girls outnumber the boys in this party of five," Preston and Kristen told People recently. "Love's dreams, wishes and prayers for a little sister all came true! She is magic."

Check out a photo montage of the newly expanded Brust family, including photos of Lion, on LOCASH's Instagram.

