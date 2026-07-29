It 'Ain't a Bad Life' if you're on 'Ransom Canyon'

If you're a fan of country music and Ransom Canyon, there's a treat in store for you: Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis appear in the new season of the Netflix hit.

You can catch the pair performing "Ain't a Bad Life" at a music festival in season two's seventh episode.

“Thomas Rhett and Jordan responded to the story of Quinn throwing this to save the small town," show creator April Blair says. "They were so sweet, humble, down to play, and it just fit the vibe perfectly.”

Ransom Canyon stars Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly in a drama about a Texas ranching town.

Of course, "Ain't a Bad Life" became TR's 25th #1 back in April.

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