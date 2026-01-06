Is Garth Brooks planning to tour the second half of 2026?

Trisha Yearwood's hitting the road in 2026, and husband Garth Brooks is hinting he may follow suit.

"My bride will be touring the first half of the year, and then we’ll see what may be waiting for us in the second half," he teases.

Trisha's The Mirror Tour kicks off March 4 in Santa Rosa, California, and wraps April 12 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, leaving Garth plenty of time to play with.

He already has three shows on the books. He'll do two concerts at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on June 16 and 17. Then he travels to London to play Hyde Park June 27 with Ashley McBryde and Zac Brown Band.

"I'm an artist; I have to make music," he further teases in a statement. "And I'm an entertainer, so I have to take the music to the people."

Garth wrapped his most recent major tour in 2022 before returning for a Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which concluded in March 2025.

