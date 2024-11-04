Introducing the 'rollerblading Santas': Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay have dropped a goofy music video for "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town."



Filmed at night, the visualizer follows Dan + Shay as they rollerblade around in a Santa jacket, Christmas hat and shorts while singing their version of the holiday classic.



"THE ROLLERBLADING SANTAS are rolling through your neighborhood to remind you that the date is November 1st and that means IT'S OFFICIALLY CHRISTMAS," Dan + Shay share on Instagram.



"PS - No Santas were injured (too badly) during the making of this music video," they say.



"I've never felt older than I did on those blades," Shay Mooney adds in the comments. "I was DYING. Back of an 80 year old."



You can find Dan + Shay's "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" on It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album, out now.

