The ins and out of Kelsea Ballerini in 2026

Kelsea Ballerini's outlining her ins and outs for the new year as we kick off the first full week of 2026.

"decluttering (purge it ALL)," "taking dogs along everywhere," and "pilates with friends- suffer together" lead off her rundown of positives she posted Sunday.

"ripping off my fake nails," "oversharing," and "reservations past 8pm" set the tone for the out list.

Among the ins, Kelsea works in "sitting in parks," which of course, happens to be the title of the first track released from her surprise Mount Pleasant EP. She also includes podcaster and author Mel Robbins, who responded with three green hearts.

"keeping some things for yourself" seems to be a reference to the rekindling of her romance with actor Chase Stokes, along with her intention to talk less about her personal life. "natural hair color" also makes the list.

Kelsea's disdain for Brussels sprouts, leftover dinner dishes and stress rashes make appearances on the out list as well.

You can check out Kelsea's much longer reveal of her intentions on Instagram.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.