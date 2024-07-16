Ingrid Andress addresses national anthem performance: "I was drunk last night"

Ingrid Andress has broken her silence about her performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” on Monday. The “More Hearts Than Mine” singer performed the national anthem at the Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas, and received heavy criticism on social media afterward. On Tuesday, Ingrid took to social media to address the lackluster performance. “I’m not gonna bulls*** y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I heard it’s super fun,” she wrote, before signing off, “xo, Ingrid.”

Ingrid was initially scheduled to join The Big D & Bubba Show for an interview Wednesday, before the show announced its “rescheduling” plans on Instagram Tuesday morning. Her planned shows in Nashville and Denver on Wednesday and July 24, respectively, have also been canceled according to the venues’ websites. Additionally, the presave links for Ingrid’s new track, “Colorado 9,” which was scheduled to drop July 24, have since been pulled from her Instagram bio. It’s unclear if its release date has been changed. The four-time Grammy-nominated country artist has released two albums: 2022′s Good Person and her 2020 debut effort, Lady Like.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA's National Helpline is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service.

