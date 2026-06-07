If you have one of these 50 popular names, you're almost certainly a millennial

Stacker rounded up the top 25 names for boys and girls born in the millennial generation. It also looks at fun facts about each name including why it was popular and notes celebrities and characters with the moniker.

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Most popular baby names for millennials

As times change, so, too, do naming habits. And as new Generation Beta babies continue to arrive in 2026, certain names are going the way of the dodo.

According to a January 2026 report from name-tracking website BabyCenter, monikers like Charleigh, Kylian, and Shaikha fell rapidly in popularity between 2024 and 2025. But any '90s kids out there will likely recognize the names taking their places, like Britney, Shania, and Sabrina, all of which are having a moment nowadays. A February 2026 trend report from People also notes that names like Howie (potentially inspired by the Backstreet Boys member) and Lance (à la *NSYNC's Lance Bass) are making a comeback.

In the 30 years since the last millennials were born, these names have made their way into the annals of pop culture history and may now offer a desirable retro flair for millennial and Gen Z parents-to-be. To provide a starting point, Stacker compiled data from the Social Security Administration's Baby Names Archives and ranked every popular name from 1981 to 1996 by how many babies were given that name in the overall 16-year period. The most popular years for each name and each name's rank in 2023 are also included.

In 2019, Pew Research Center used 1996 as the last birth year for millennials for the future, noting that "anyone born between 1981 and 1996 ... is considered to be part of the millennial generation." The study notes that millennials were shaped by significant events, including being the generation that witnessed the 9/11 terrorist attack, helping elect the first Black president, and being part of the nation's most ethnically and racially diverse adult generation.

A short list of celebrities born in 1981 includes Amy Schumer, Jessica Alba, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, and Chris Evans. These first names popped up on our list. And there are plenty more. Read on to see how many millennial names made our list.

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#25. Girl: Amy

- Total millennials with this name: 171,621

- Peak popularity: 1981 (#6 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#88 rank)

- Today's rank: #200 (1,483 babies born)

The name Amy peaked in popularity as the first millennials were born in 1981, the same year comedian Amy Schumer was born. Fans of Louisa May Alcott's beloved novel "Little Women" may have named their baby girls for Amy March, the youngest sister. Admirers of President Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter may have chosen the moniker to honor the couple's daughter Amy Lynn Carter.

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#25. Boy: Kyle

- Total millennials with this name: 271,387

- Peak popularity: 1990 (#18 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981 (#52 rank)

- Today's rank: #416 (754 babies born)

Basketball player Kyle Lowry's mother scored a slam dunk when she named her son Kyle in 1986 just before the named peaked in popularity in 1990. The unisex name that means narrow is also made popular by actor Kyle Chandler and race car driver Kyle Busch.

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#24. Girl: Laura

- Total millennials with this name: 175,891

- Peak popularity: 1985 (#14 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#66 rank)

- Today's rank: #365 (837 babies born)

The name Laura has spanned generations since it was mentioned in the poetry in the 1300s by Francesco Petrarca. It is more likely that mothers were thinking of Laura Ingalls Wilder from the popular TV show "Little House on the Prairie" when they named their girls Laura.

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#24. Boy: Tyler

- Total millennials with this name: 274,848

- Peak popularity: 1993–1994 (#5 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981 (#96 rank)

- Today's rank: #177 (2,064 babies born)

If you mention the name Tyler, many people think of the famous writer and director Tyler Perry. Hollywood medium Tyler Henry is keeping the unisex name in the spotlight for the 20-somethings.

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#23. Girl: Kimberly

- Total millennials with this name: 188,467

- Peak popularity: 1981 (#13 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#41 rank)

- Today's rank: #222 (1,329 babies born)

While she is best known by her nickname Kim, Kimberly Kardashian is certainly the celebrity who makes the moniker sparkle. Rod Stewart, Reggie Jackson, and James Garner all named their daughters Kimberly.

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#23. Boy: Eric

- Total millennials with this name: 287,156

- Peak popularity: 1981 (#17 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#35 rank)

- Today's rank: #227 (1,541 babies born)

Guitarist Eric Clapton comes to mind for Baby Boomers who listened to his songs on record albums back in the day. Anyone who tucked their child in bed reading "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" imagines Eric Carle when they hear the name Eric. President Donald Trump surely thinks of his son Eric when someone says the handle.

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#22. Girl: Christina

- Total millennials with this name: 190,503

- Peak popularity: 1985 (#12 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#57 rank)

- Today's rank: #703 (401 babies born)

The 19th-century English poet Christina Rossetti may have been responsible for the spike in popularity of the name when her poetry became popular in the 1970s. Supermodel Christie Brinkley and tennis player Chris Evert, both sharing variations of the name, also helped it zoom in the 1970s and 1980s. Today people think of pop singer Christina Aguilera when they hear the name.

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#22. Boy: Brian

- Total millennials with this name: 296,881

- Peak popularity: 1981–1983 (#14 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1994 (#37 rank)

- Today's rank: #317 (1,044 babies born)

R&B legend Brian McKnight is top of mind for anyone who listened to his Grammy-nominated "Anytime" album. Fans of "Breaking Bad" may think of Walter White played by Bryan Cranston when someone says the name, while fans of "Family Guy" will smile and conjure the image of the charming white dog Brian Griffin.

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#21. Girl: Michelle

- Total millennials with this name: 204,849

- Peak popularity: 1981–1982 (#11 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#47 rank)

- Today's rank: #401 (763 babies born)

The Beatles may have bolstered the name Michelle with their hit song in the 1970s and 1980s, but we can thank former First Lady Michelle Obama for the name being in the spotlight today. Actors Michelle Williams and Michelle Pfeiffer have also helped the name perform well.

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#21. Boy: Kevin

- Total millennials with this name: 297,835

- Peak popularity: 1987, 1989 (#19 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1994, 1996 (#26 rank)

- Today's rank: #186 (1,914 babies born)

Back in the seventh century, Saint Kevin founded a monastery. Today's Kevins include actors Kevin Hart and Kevin Bacon. Which Kevin do you think inspired Jimmy Kimmel to name his son Kevin?

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#20. Girl: Rebecca

- Total millennials with this name: 205,160

- Peak popularity: 1981 (#12 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1995 (#28 rank)

- Today's rank: #317 (977 babies born)

One may think of the wife of Issac from the biblical Rebecca. When thinking of famous children's books, Kate Douglas Wiggin's famous story of Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm comes to mind. Actors Rebecca Romijn and Rebecca Mader keep the moniker in the spotlight.

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#20. Boy: Jason

- Total millennials with this name: 308,112

- Peak popularity: 1981–1982 (#4 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1991 (#49 rank)

- Today's rank: #147 (2,456 babies born)

Did you know that in Greek mythology Jason led a group to find the Golden Fleece? Was that the inspiration of the mothers of actors Jason Lee, Jason Alexander, and Jason Biggs? Celebrities who named their sons Jason include Ringo Starr, Sean Connery, and John Ritter.

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#19. Girl: Tiffany

- Total millennials with this name: 206,198

- Peak popularity: 1982, 1988 (#13 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#52 rank)

- Today's rank: #896 (297 babies born)

Whether you think of Audrey Hepburn in the movie classic "Breakfast at Tiffany's" or the little blue box associated with the jewelry store, the name Tiffany connotes a very fancy female. President Donald Trump and Marla Maples named their daughter Tiffany.

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#19. Boy: Jacob

- Total millennials with this name: 308,527

- Peak popularity: 1996 (#3 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981 (#43 rank)

- Today's rank: #36 (6,976 babies born)

Long before Taylor Lautner's character Jacob Black in "Twilight" made girls' hearts thump, the son of Issac had a leading role in a famous book called the Bible. Dustin Hoffman and Danny DeVito followed in Issac's lead and named their sons Jacob.

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#18. Girl: Danielle

- Total millennials with this name: 212,944

- Peak popularity: 1987 (#14 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1982 (#31 rank)

- Today's rank: #495 (617 babies born)

Parents to Danielle Fishel of "Boy Meets World" fame and Danielle Haim of the band Haim were on trend when they named their daughters Danielle in 1981 and 1989, respectively. Most people think of romance novelist Danielle Steel when they hear the name. Did you know that Elvis Presley's granddaughter is named Danielle?

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#18. Boy: Anthony

- Total millennials with this name: 351,267

- Peak popularity: 1990 (#15 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981 (#23 rank)

- Today's rank: #46 (6,237 babies born)

Who can forget the Prince spaghetti commercial with the mother yelling to her son, "Anthony!"? Anthony Martignetti was the young boy cast for the role. Prime Minister Tony Blair and mobster Tony Soprano prefer to use the nickname, while actors Anthony Hopkins and Anthony Perkins opt for the formal version.

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#17. Girl: Amber

- Total millennials with this name: 233,303

- Peak popularity: 1986 (#13 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#27 rank)

- Today's rank: #575 (517 babies born)

When Kathleen Winsor published her best-selling novel "Forever Amber," it hit the popularity chart in 1945. Actors and models Amber Heard and Amber Valletta, along with the beautiful gemstone, help keep Amber in the spotlight.

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#17. Boy: Jonathan

- Total millennials with this name: 355,164

- Peak popularity: 1988 (#15 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1994–1995 (#23 rank)

- Today's rank: #82 (4,066 babies born)

Even though he was born in the 1600s author Jonathan Swift's name pops up in schools around the country when "Gulliver's Travels" appears on the reading list. A Hebrew name meaning God has given, it is the moniker of the hockey player Jonathan Toews, rock singer Jonathan Davis, and actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

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#16. Girl: Heather

- Total millennials with this name: 233,457

- Peak popularity: 1985 (#8 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#71 rank)

- Today's rank: Does not rank in the top 1,000

A Disney movie named "Guns in the Heather" may have prompted moms to name almost a quarter of a million daughters Heather. The name has taken a huge nose dive today, but actors Heather Morse and Heather Graham keep it in the spotlight.

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#16. Boy: William

- Total millennials with this name: 378,870

- Peak popularity: 1981–1982, 1986–1987, 1989 (#15 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1992, 1995 (#20 rank)

- Today's rank: #10 (10,598 babies born)

Wow, Wiliam, you have been on the minds of mothers naming their sons since the 1500s when William Shakespeare's mother named one of the greatest writers in English history. Today we think of famous nicknamed Williams like Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Will Smith when we hear the moniker. Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales were on-trend when they named their Prince William, now the Prince of Wales himself.

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#15. Girl: Rachel

- Total millennials with this name: 246,553

- Peak popularity: 1996 (#9 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981 (#22 rank)

- Today's rank: #255 (1,209 babies born)

We can thank Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel from "Friends" for popularizing the Hebrew name during the millennial era. Peaking in popularity at the tail end of the millennial generation, the name is a fan favorite shared by actors Rachel McAdams, Rachel Weisz, and Rachel Bilson.

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#15. Boy: Nicholas

- Total millennials with this name: 398,070

- Peak popularity: 1995–1996 (#6 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981–1983 (#21 rank)

- Today's rank: #109 (3,242 babies born)

Children all around the world associate the name Nicholas with Santa Claus, aka Saint Nick. Singers Nick Jonas and Nick Lachey brought recent fame to the name that has Greek roots and means "victory of the people." Author Charles Dickens chose the name for the title of his book "Nicholas Nickleby."

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#14. Girl: Lauren

- Total millennials with this name: 251,183

- Peak popularity: 1989 (#9 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981 (#35 rank)

- Today's rank: #343 (898 babies born)

When 19-year-old Lauren Bacall made her film debut in 1944 she had no idea that she would become a Hollywood icon that mothers would name their babies after for decades. Did you know her birth name was Betty Joan Perske? Actors Lauren Hutton and Lauren Graham also made the name famous and who can forget the character Lauren Boorstein from the movie "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids?"

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#14. Boy: Brandon

- Total millennials with this name: 406,805

- Peak popularity: 1992–1994 (#6 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981, 1990 (#19 rank)

- Today's rank: #219 (1,654 babies born)

Boys can thank Brandon Walsh from the hit show "Beverly Hills, 90210" for being named Brandon in the 1990s. Marie Osmond named her adopted son Brandon.

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#13. Girl: Melissa

- Total millennials with this name: 259,389

- Peak popularity: 1981–1982 (#5 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#42 rank)

- Today's rank: #409 (742 babies born)

The name Melissa means bee in Greek. The list of leading ladies named Melissa is quite extensive and includes Melissa Gilbert, Melissa Leo, and Melissa Sue Anderson. We can't mention the name Melissa without giving a shoutout to singers Melissa Etheridge and Missy Elliott.

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#13. Boy: Justin

- Total millennials with this name: 428,138

- Peak popularity: 1988 (#7 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1993–1994, 1994 (#20 rank)

- Today's rank: #185 (1,925 babies born)

Justin Timberlake's mother was on point when she named the millennial in 1981. On the other side of the millennial timeline, Justin Bieber's mama was also following trends when she named her baby boy Justin in 1994. The name is derived from the Latin word for fair and righteous.

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#12. Girl: Megan

- Total millennials with this name: 265,005

- Peak popularity: 1985, 1992, 1994 (#10 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1982 (#34 rank)

- Today's rank: #694 (414 babies born)

The Duchess of Sussex may have something to do with the name Meghan being the fastest-rising baby name in the late 2010s. However, the more common spelling, Megan, is on the decline. We will always cherish actors including Meg Ryan, Tilly, and Fox.

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#12. Boy: Ryan

- Total millennials with this name: 433,597

- Peak popularity: 1986, 1990–1991 (#11 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1994, 1996 (#16 rank)

- Today's rank: #83 (4,020 babies born)

When mothers named their little boys Ryan they paid homage to its Irish origins meaning little king. A royal choice for celebrities like Ryan Reynolds, Seacrest, and Gosling.

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#11. Girl: Samantha

- Total millennials with this name: 280,815

- Peak popularity: 1993–1995 (#4 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981 (#51 rank)

- Today's rank: #114 (2,363 babies born)

Mothers born in the 1960s and spellbound by the TV series "Bewitched" named their babies Samantha. Samantha was also Carrie's best friend in the hit show "Sex and the City" and the name of one of the American Girl dolls.

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#11. Boy: Robert

- Total millennials with this name: 446,451

- Peak popularity: 1985 (#8 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#23 rank)

- Today's rank: #89 (3,807 babies born)

It is safe to assume that you know a handful of boys and men named Robert. The timeless moniker has been at the top of the charts for the last century. Poets, politicians, royals, and probably the guy next door are named Robert. A few that come to mind include Redford, Duvall, Frost, De Niro, and Patterson.

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#10. Girl: Emily

- Total millennials with this name: 281,528

- Peak popularity: 1996 (#1 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981 (#29 rank)

- Today's rank: #18 (6,154 babies born)

Topping the charts at the tail end of the millennial era, the name Emily has been popular in the U.S. for years. English authors Emily Brontë and American poet Emily Dickinson create a bookish and smart connotation of the name Emily. Current leading ladies that share the name include actors Emily Blunt, Emily VanCamp, Emily Deschanel, and Emily Ratajkowski.

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#10. Boy: Joseph

- Total millennials with this name: 459,932

- Peak popularity: 1991 (#9 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1986–1988, 1993, 1995–1996 (#12 rank)

- Today's rank: #29 (7,237 babies born)

Former president Joe Biden, NFL quarterbacks Joe Montana and Joe Namath, and musicians Joe Jonas and Joe Cocker are a few of our modern-day Joes. The name has biblical roots as Joseph was Mary's husband as well as Jacob's son. Supposedly, he had a pretty amazing technicolor dreamcoat.

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#9. Girl: Nicole

- Total millennials with this name: 296,487

- Peak popularity: 1982 (#6 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#22 rank)

- Today's rank: #327 (940 babies born)

The name Nicole is of Greek origin and means victory of the people. Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi made the name notable in her role on the reality show "Jersey Shore." Actors Nicole Kidman and Nicole Richie are other famous Nikkis.

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#9. Boy: John

- Total millennials with this name: 463,568

- Peak popularity: 1981–1982, 1984 (#8 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1993 (#16 rank)

- Today's rank: #25 (7,750 babies born)

John has been topping the boy's names list since 1880 and has been among the top 25 boys' names in the U.S. for the last century. The name belongs to four presidents: John Adams, John Quincy Adams, John F. Kennedy, and John Tyler. Actors John Wayne and Johnny Depp are also famous Johns.

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#8. Girl: Brittany

- Total millennials with this name: 300,941

- Peak popularity: 1989–1991 (#3 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981 (#165 rank)

- Today's rank: #858 (309 babies born)

When the name Brittany first came to America in the early 1970s, it evoked the beauty of its origins in France. Pop star Britney Spears changed the spelling and connotation of the name as she topped the charts and made headlines in the tabloids.

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#8. Boy: Andrew

- Total millennials with this name: 465,501

- Peak popularity: 1988, 1991–1992 (#5 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981 (#18 rank)

- Today's rank: #65 (4,781 babies born)

Andrew is an English version of the Greek name Andreas. Three kings of Hungary, an American president (Jackson) an English composer (Lloyd Webber), a bevy of actors (including Garcia and Griffith), and a famed artist (Warhol) shared the moniker.

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#7. Girl: Elizabeth

- Total millennials with this name: 306,136

- Peak popularity: 1982 (#8 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1983–1984, 1986–1989, 1995–1996 (#10 rank)

- Today's rank: #15 (6,566 babies born)

Can you think of a name more timeless than Elizabeth? The roster of nicknames for Elizabeth is robust but not as long as its icons. The late Queen Elizabeth of England, actors Elizabeth Taylor and Hurley, and former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren are just a few of the lovely Elizabeths.

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#7. Boy: James

- Total millennials with this name: 503,420

- Peak popularity: 1982–1983 (#6 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1995–1996 (#17 rank)

- Today's rank: #4 (11,670 babies born)

James is an enduring and common handle. Over a half-million millennials share the moniker along with four United States presidents (Madison, Polk, Buchanan, and Monroe) and many esteemed authors (Joyce, Baldwin, and Patterson). Will there ever be a more beguiling James than 007?

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#6. Girl: Stephanie

- Total millennials with this name: 324,164

- Peak popularity: 1984–1987 (#6 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#20 rank)

- Today's rank: #468 (654 babies born)

The female version of Stephen, the name Stephanie finds its roots in the Greek word for crown. There are a plethora of ways to spell Stephanie. Ask "Twilight" author Stephenie Meyer, actor Stefanie Scott, or singer Stephanie "Stevie" Nicks for spelling suggestions.

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#6. Boy: Daniel

- Total millennials with this name: 518,078

- Peak popularity: 1985, 1990 (#5 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#11 rank)

- Today's rank: #17 (8,356 babies born)

Daniel is a Hebrew name that means "God is my judge." The name is shared by explorer Daniel Boone and actors Craig, Radcliffe, and Day-Lewis. Actors Danny DeVito and Dan Aykroyd prefer a less formal version of the handle.

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#5. Girl: Sarah

- Total millennials with this name: 411,501

- Peak popularity: 1993 (#3 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1990–1991 (#6 rank)

- Today's rank: #91 (2,749 babies born)

Sarah, Abraham's wife and Isaac's mother, is a Hebrew name that means princess. HBO's "Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker and comedian Sarah Silverman make the name sparkle in the U.S.

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#5. Boy: David

- Total millennials with this name: 532,312

- Peak popularity: 1983 (#4 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1995 (#16 rank)

- Today's rank: #27 (7,354 babies born)

David's popularity goes way, way back to when he heroically hurled a rock at the giant Goliath. The moniker is a beloved baby name with preceding legends like Beckham, Crockett, Copperfield, and Letterman. Over a half-million millennials share the name David.

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#4. Girl: Amanda

- Total millennials with this name: 492,089

- Peak popularity: 1981–1983, 1986–1988, 1992 (#3 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#13 rank)

- Today's rank: #384 (629 babies born)

Actor Amanda Seyfried's mom was on point when she named the millennial Amanda, the heroine in works by Tennessee Williams and Noel Coward, the name means "she is loved."

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#4. Boy: Joshua

- Total millennials with this name: 606,023

- Peak popularity: 1984–1994 (#4 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1982 (#7 rank)

- Today's rank: #60 (5,035 babies born)

Back in the day Joshua led the people of Israel to the Promised Land. Today many Joshuas opt to go by the nickname Josh including actors Brolin, Hartnett, Holloway, and Hutcherson as well as crooner Groban.

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#3. Girl: Jennifer

- Total millennials with this name: 497,377

- Peak popularity: 1981–1984 (#1 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#19 rank)

- Today's rank: #517 (583 babies born)

How much do we love the name Jennifer? Can we count all the ways? Let's start with Oscar-winning actors Connelly, Hudson, and Lawrence. A round of applause for actors that also keep the name Jennifer in the spotlight: Aniston, Garner, Lopez, and Love Hewitt.

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#3. Boy: Matthew

- Total millennials with this name: 679,665

- Peak popularity: 1995–1996 (#2 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981-1994 (#3 rank)

- Today's rank: #32 (7,190 babies born)

Actor Matthew McConaughey won an Oscar for his award-winning performance in "Dallas Buyers Club." Matthew has been associated with stars since he was one of the 12 apostles and authored the first gospel in the New Testament. "Friends" actor Matthew Perry was one of the entertainment industry's beloved Matts, as is Matt Damon.

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#2. Girl: Ashley

- Total millennials with this name: 587,788

- Peak popularity: 1991–1992 (#1 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981 (#34 rank)

- Today's rank: #126 (2,174 babies born)

Charts show that from 1917 to 1938 only boys were named Ashley. Remember Ashley Wilkes from "Gone With the Wind"? "The Young and the Restless" soap opera character Ashley Abbott changed that in the mid-1980s. Mary-Kate's sister Ashley Olsen is a well-known millennial sporting the name.

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#2. Boy: Christopher

- Total millennials with this name: 784,314

- Peak popularity: 1981–1994 (#2 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1996 (#4 rank)

- Today's rank: #55 (5,171 babies born)

Early Christians named their sons Christopher to honor Jesus Christ. Christopher Robin, the boy in the children's classic "Winnie the Pooh," created a secular fan base for the name. Celebrities like Chris Brown, Chris Rock, and Chris Hemsworth opt to use the one-syllable version of the moniker.

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#1. Girl: Jessica

- Total millennials with this name: 683,035

- Peak popularity: 1985–1990, 1993–1995 (#1 rank)

- Lowest popularity: 1981–1984, 1991–1992, 1996 (#2 rank)

- Today's rank: #553 (545 babies born)

Chances are that if you were born in the '80s you were either named Jessica, had a best friend named Jessica, or watched the sultry Jessica Rabbit work her magic in the film "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?". The #1 millennial girl name is shared by an impressive group of leading ladies including Jessica Alba, Jessica Chastain, Jessica Lange, and Jessica Simpson.

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#1. Boy: Michael

- Total millennials with this name: 949,297

- Peak popularity: 1981–1996 (#1 rank)

- Lowest popularity: N/A (#1 rank)

- Today's rank: #16 (8,383 babies born)

"Who is like God?" is the meaning of the name Michael. Seems logical that this powerful tagline may be the reason the name Michael was the #1 American boy's name for over 50 years. Singer Michael Jackson, actors Michael Caine and Michael Douglas, and basketball player Michael Jordan have certainly helped the brand.