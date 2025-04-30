'I Love Us': Tim McGraw duets with Barbra Streisand on 'Partners'

If you've seen Tim McGraw in concert, you know he's often self-deprecating about his own vocal ability. He may have to rethink that, however, since he's now holding his own with one of pop music's biggest powerhouses: Barbra Streisand.

She and Tim duet on "I Love Us" on her new star-studded collection, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two.

The album, dropping June 27, features Babs collaborating with such artists as Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Sting and James Taylor, as well as Seal, Sam Smith, Hozier and Josh Groban. There's also a tune that's a collaboration between Babs, Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande.

"I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways ... and make our time in the studio a joy!" Streisand shares. She notes the album "gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too."

She adds, "I admire all of them ... and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners."

Babs is giving fans a preview of the record with the release of the first single, a cover of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," featuring Hozier. The tune, written by Ewan MacColl, was made famous by Roberta Flack.

The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two is the follow-up to Streisand's 2014 album, Partners. Here is the track list for the album:

"The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" with Hozier

"My Valentine" with Paul McCartney

"To Lose You Again" with Sam Smith

"The Very Thought of You" with Bob Dylan

"Letter to My 13 Year Old Self" with Laufey

"One Heart, One Voice" with Mariah Carey & Ariana Grande

"I Love Us" with Tim McGraw

"Secret O' Life" with James Taylor

"Fragile" with Sting

"Where Do I Go From You?" with Josh Groban

"Love Will Survive" with Seal

