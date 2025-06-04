'I Had Some Help': Darius Rucker kicks off CMA Fest 2025 with Morgan Wallen

John Shearer/Getty Images for for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024
By Stephen Hubbard

Darius Rucker delivered the biggest country star of them all these days when he hosted his 16th annual Darius and Friends benefit at the Ryman on Monday: Morgan Wallen.

“I met this kid 5 or 6 years ago at a friend’s house, and he was playing songs that blew my mind," Darius said as he brought Morgan to the stage. "He’s become a superstar. He’s a good friend of mine; he’s my brother."

Luke Bryan, Tyler Braden, Lanie Gardner and Darius' fall tour mates Kashus Culpepper and Austin Williams rounded out the lineup for the sold-out show.

In addition to playing his own country hits, Darius served up covers of '90s classics like Tim McGraw's "I Like It, I Love It," TLC's "Waterfalls" and Bell Biv DeVoe's "Poison," as well as Amy Winehouse's "Valerie."

In its previous 15 years, the benefit has raised more than $4.3 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, with the 2025 total still to come.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!