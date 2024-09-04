"I Had Some Help" is Billboard's song of the summer

Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help" has been named Billboard's 2024 song of the summer.



Other country tunes on the 20-position Songs of the Summer chart include Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Zach Bryan's "Pink Skies," Morgan and ERNEST's "Cowgirls," Kane Brown and Marshmello's "Miles on It," Luke Combs' "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" and Dasha's "Austin."

According to Billboard, the chart was tabulated "based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day through Labor Day."



This is the second year Morgan and a country song topped the summertime chart. Morgan's hit "Last Night" was 2023's song of the summer.



You can check out the full 2024 Songs of the Summer list on Billboard's website.

