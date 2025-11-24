Hudson Westbrook merch gets spotlight at Buc-ees

Hudson Westbrook Buc-ees merchandise line (Emma Kate Golden/River House Artists)
By Andrea Dresdale
On the way to your celebrations this holiday season, stop at Buc-ees and pick up some Hudson Westbrook merchandise.

The Stephenville, Texas, native is one of only four artists — and only the second Texan — ever to have a line of merch in Buc-ees stores nationwide, following Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Lainey Wilson. The collection includes T-shirts, a hoodie and hats, including a "Well Darlin'" trucker hat.

Meanwhile, Hudson will ring in the new year Dec. 31 at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He'll release his new EP, Exclusive, on Jan. 23; it is now available to preorder. Later in the new year, he'll be opening for Morgan Wallen on his 2026 Still the Problem Tour.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

