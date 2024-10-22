How Tigirlily Gold taps into their sisterhood when writing songs like "I Tried a Ring On"

Tigirlily Gold's latest single may be called "I Tried a Ring On," but only one of the sisters has truly tried a ring on.



"I've been with Jared for 14 years. We've been married for almost five. Jared's my middle school sweetheart, so I found love early," Kendra Slaubaugh shares with ABC Audio before sister Krista sings "in a hopeless place" in the tune of Rihanna's "We Found Love."



"But, you know, I still feel the pain of what my sister is going through," Kendra adds.



"She's an empath," Krista says.



This close sisterly bond is what Tigirlily Gold taps into when penning songs together.



"It is fun because we're sisters, so we're going through very different things in life," Kendra says.



"But as a duo, I can write about my experiences and we can write about her experiences and we do really, even though we might not be going through the same things, we still can feel kind of what we're both going through because we are sisters and we care about each other so deeply," she shares.



"I Tried a Ring On" is approaching the top 30 of the country charts. You can find it on Tigirlily Gold's debut album, Blonde, out now.

