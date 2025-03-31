How Nate Smith can set your 'World on Fire' for free

Nate Smith's gearing up to do two free shows sponsored by Busch.

The private gigs are set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 22 and Omaha, Nebraska, on Sept. 17.

You can register online to win two tickets to the Cleveland show through May 4, with the Omaha window opening July 14.

If you don't win tickets, you can still check out the Busch Country: One Night Only set, because it'll be turned into an episode of CMT Live that'll stream on Paramount+.

