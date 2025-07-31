How much house $1 million buys you in Sherman

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Sherman, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Sherman. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1803 Verdi Ln, Sherman

- Price: $999,500

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,069

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 1803 Verdi Ln, Sherman on Redfin.com

207 Baker Park Dr, Sherman

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,273

- Price per square foot: $158

- See 207 Baker Park Dr, Sherman on Redfin.com

1466 Pleasant Home Rd, Sherman

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,999

- Price per square foot: $497

- See 1466 Pleasant Home Rd, Sherman on Redfin.com

539 Smith Oak Rd, Sherman

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,604

- Price per square foot: $620

- See 539 Smith Oak Rd, Sherman on Redfin.com

1171 Rockport, Sherman

- Price: $990,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,317

- Price per square foot: $427

- See 1171 Rockport, Sherman on Redfin.com

4970 Dripping Springs Rd, Sherman

- Price: $949,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,131

- Price per square foot: $229

- See 4970 Dripping Springs Rd, Sherman on Redfin.com

3300 Rex Cruse Dr, Sherman

- Price: $897,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,422

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 3300 Rex Cruse Dr, Sherman on Redfin.com

1809 Verdi Ln, Sherman

- Price: $895,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,406

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 1809 Verdi Ln, Sherman on Redfin.com

1016 Crestview Dr, Sherman

- Price: $864,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,020

- Price per square foot: $172

- See 1016 Crestview Dr, Sherman on Redfin.com

1305 Bentbrook Ln, Sherman

- Price: $859,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,542

- Price per square foot: $242

- See 1305 Bentbrook Ln, Sherman on Redfin.com

502 Smith Oak Rd, Sherman

- Price: $845,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,304

- Price per square foot: $366

- See 502 Smith Oak Rd, Sherman on Redfin.com

3201 Anthony Dr, Sherman

- Price: $828,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,215

- Price per square foot: $257

- See 3201 Anthony Dr, Sherman on Redfin.com

2813 La Paloma, Sherman

- Price: $826,434

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,805

- Price per square foot: $217

- See 2813 La Paloma, Sherman on Redfin.com

511 S Travis St, Sherman

- Price: $820,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,422

- Price per square foot: $239

- See 511 S Travis St, Sherman on Redfin.com

6514 Joyce Ln, Sherman

- Price: $815,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,405

- Price per square foot: $185

- See 6514 Joyce Ln, Sherman on Redfin.com

2801 La Paloma, Sherman

- Price: $780,120

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,819

- Price per square foot: $276

- See 2801 La Paloma, Sherman on Redfin.com

25 Luther Ln, Sherman

- Price: $755,990

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,762

- Price per square foot: $273

- See 25 Luther Ln, Sherman on Redfin.com

1316 Preston Dr, Sherman

- Price: $750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,179

- Price per square foot: $235

- See 1316 Preston Dr, Sherman on Redfin.com

775 Mary Fitch Rd, Sherman

- Price: $750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,100

- Price per square foot: $357

- See 775 Mary Fitch Rd, Sherman on Redfin.com

262 Samuel Rd, Sherman

- Price: $749,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,233

- Price per square foot: $177

- See 262 Samuel Rd, Sherman on Redfin.com

2427 Remuda Dr, Sherman

- Price: $743,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,248

- Price per square foot: $228

- See 2427 Remuda Dr, Sherman on Redfin.com

2816 La Paloma, Sherman

- Price: $724,990

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,893

- Price per square foot: $250

- See 2816 La Paloma, Sherman on Redfin.com

2805 Hillview Ln, Sherman

- Price: $712,402

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,902

- Price per square foot: $245

- See 2805 Hillview Ln, Sherman on Redfin.com

2911 Butterfield Trl, Sherman

- Price: $710,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,349

- Price per square foot: $212

- See 2911 Butterfield Trl, Sherman on Redfin.com

2807 Cedar Rdg, Sherman

- Price: $708,779

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,770

- Price per square foot: $255

- See 2807 Cedar Rdg, Sherman on Redfin.com

3001 Canyon Creek Dr, Sherman

- Price: $675,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,322

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 3001 Canyon Creek Dr, Sherman on Redfin.com

2710 Stonecrest St, Sherman

- Price: $675,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,044

- Price per square foot: $221

- See 2710 Stonecrest St, Sherman on Redfin.com

2311 Auburn Ct, Sherman

- Price: $674,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,062

- Price per square foot: $165

- See 2311 Auburn Ct, Sherman on Redfin.com

8407 State Highway 56, Sherman

- Price: $599,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,368

- Price per square foot: $178

- See 8407 State Highway 56, Sherman on Redfin.com

3020 Addison Rowen Ct, Sherman

- Price: $599,999

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,529

- Price per square foot: $237

- See 3020 Addison Rowen Ct, Sherman on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.