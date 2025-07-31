How much house $1 million buys you in Killeen

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Killeen. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
510 Amber Jill Cv, Killeen
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,541
- Price per square foot: $220
8305 Dorset Dr, Killeen
- Price: $884,900
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,570
- Price per square foot: $193
375 Amber Jill Cv, Killeen
- Price: $859,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,934
- Price per square foot: $293
2600 Pecan Creek Rd, Killeen
- Price: $830,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,575
- Price per square foot: $232
1010 Llewelyn Dr, Killeen
- Price: $829,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,248
- Price per square foot: $255
5403 E Riverwood Ct, Killeen
- Price: $799,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,375
- Price per square foot: $236
299 White Oak Dr, Killeen
- Price: $695,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,394
- Price per square foot: $290
7623 Palladium Loop, Killeen
- Price: $684,950
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,187
- Price per square foot: $214
2110 Lakeview Loop, Killeen
- Price: $649,950
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,252
- Price per square foot: $199
8000 Gold Dr, Killeen
- Price: $619,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,198
- Price per square foot: $193
7606 Aluminum Dr, Killeen
- Price: $599,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,687
- Price per square foot: $162
8505 Grand Oaks Ln, Killeen
- Price: $595,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,904
- Price per square foot: $204
641 Riverside Dr, Killeen
- Price: $594,900
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,110
- Price per square foot: $535
8401 Callahan Dr, Killeen
- Price: $585,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,347
- Price per square foot: $174
1717 Creek Place Dr, Killeen
- Price: $569,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,152
- Price per square foot: $264
498 Aspen Cir, Killeen
- Price: $550,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,309
- Price per square foot: $238
7903 Zircon Dr, Killeen
- Price: $545,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,749
- Price per square foot: $145
5305 Westcliff Rd, Killeen
- Price: $545,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,705
- Price per square foot: $201
8302 Elander Dr, Killeen
- Price: $544,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,363
- Price per square foot: $161
5003 Lakeshore Dr, Killeen
- Price: $519,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,370
- Price per square foot: $219
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.