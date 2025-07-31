How much house $1 million buys you in Dallas

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Dallas, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Dallas. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

656 Clearwater Dr, Irving

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,890

- Price per square foot: $257

- See 656 Clearwater Dr, Irving on Redfin.com

1030 Parkview Ave, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,786

- Price per square foot: $264

- See 1030 Parkview Ave, Dallas on Redfin.com

6646 Fisher Rd, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,646

- Price per square foot: $274

- See 6646 Fisher Rd, Dallas on Redfin.com

4517 Goodfellow Dr, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,156

- Price per square foot: $316

- See 4517 Goodfellow Dr, Dallas on Redfin.com

10334 White Rock Pl, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,124

- Price per square foot: $320

- See 10334 White Rock Pl, Dallas on Redfin.com

5202 Morningside Ave, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,073

- Price per square foot: $482

- See 5202 Morningside Ave, Dallas on Redfin.com

3020 Fordham Rd, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 2,048

- Price per square foot: $488

- See 3020 Fordham Rd, Dallas on Redfin.com

6345 Fairchild St, Plano

- Price: $999,999

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,381

- Price per square foot: $228

- See 6345 Fairchild St, Plano on Redfin.com

3601 Turtle Creek Blvd Unit T3, Dallas

- Price: $999,999

- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,114

- Price per square foot: $473

- See 3601 Turtle Creek Blvd Unit T3, Dallas on Redfin.com

3130 N Harwood St #902, Dallas

- Price: $999,999

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,419

- Price per square foot: $704

- See 3130 N Harwood St #902, Dallas on Redfin.com

734 Monssen Pkwy, Dallas

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,473

- Price per square foot: $404

- See 734 Monssen Pkwy, Dallas on Redfin.com

13311 Purple Sage Rd, Dallas

- Price: $999,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,834

- Price per square foot: $260

- See 13311 Purple Sage Rd, Dallas on Redfin.com

13 Cochran Oaks Ln, Dallas

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,561

- Price per square foot: $280

- See 13 Cochran Oaks Ln, Dallas on Redfin.com

7009 Chevy Chase Ave, Dallas

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,121

- Price per square foot: $320

- See 7009 Chevy Chase Ave, Dallas on Redfin.com

7261 Ashington Dr, Dallas

- Price: $999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,111

- Price per square foot: $321

- See 7261 Ashington Dr, Dallas on Redfin.com

6714 Barkworth Dr, Dallas

- Price: $999,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,037

- Price per square foot: $328

- See 6714 Barkworth Dr, Dallas on Redfin.com

610 N Oak Cliff Blvd #303, Dallas

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,960

- Price per square foot: $337

- See 610 N Oak Cliff Blvd #303, Dallas on Redfin.com

2308 Kirby St, Dallas

- Price: $999,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,574

- Price per square foot: $388

- See 2308 Kirby St, Dallas on Redfin.com

5715 Northaven Rd, Dallas

- Price: $997,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,749

- Price per square foot: $362

- See 5715 Northaven Rd, Dallas on Redfin.com

5018 Pershing St, Dallas

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,521

- Price per square foot: $180

- See 5018 Pershing St, Dallas on Redfin.com

111 Luther Ln, Heath

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,698

- Price per square foot: $269

- See 111 Luther Ln, Heath on Redfin.com

1706 Peavy Rd, Dallas

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,649

- Price per square foot: $272

- See 1706 Peavy Rd, Dallas on Redfin.com

18023 Lake Ray Hubbard Dr, Forney

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,505

- Price per square foot: $283

- See 18023 Lake Ray Hubbard Dr, Forney on Redfin.com

1508 N Buckner Blvd, Dallas

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,477

- Price per square foot: $286

- See 1508 N Buckner Blvd, Dallas on Redfin.com

9315 Moss Circle Dr, Dallas

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,389

- Price per square foot: $293

- See 9315 Moss Circle Dr, Dallas on Redfin.com

6777 Lakefair Cir, Dallas

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,824

- Price per square foot: $352

- See 6777 Lakefair Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

1521 N Haskell Ave, Dallas

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,769

- Price per square foot: $359

- See 1521 N Haskell Ave, Dallas on Redfin.com

6517 Blue Valley Ln, Dallas

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,100

- Price per square foot: $473

- See 6517 Blue Valley Ln, Dallas on Redfin.com

6825 Chiesa Rd, Rowlett

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,931

- Price per square foot: $515

- See 6825 Chiesa Rd, Rowlett on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.