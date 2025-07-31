How much house $1 million buys you in Corpus Christi

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Corpus Christi, TX. (Konstantin L // Shutterstock/Konstantin L // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Corpus Christi. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

146 Villa Pamplona Dr, Port Aransas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,271
- Price per square foot: $440
- See 146 Villa Pamplona Dr, Port Aransas on Redfin.com

15266 Main Royal, Corpus Christi
- Price: $999,999
- 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,237
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 15266 Main Royal, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

7557 Welkan Cv, Port Aransas
- Price: $999,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,603
- Price per square foot: $384
- See 7557 Welkan Cv, Port Aransas on Redfin.com

6109 Jakes Wake, Corpus Christi
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,901
- Price per square foot: $256
- See 6109 Jakes Wake, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

13514 King Phillip Ct, Corpus Christi
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,000
- Price per square foot: $333
- See 13514 King Phillip Ct, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

13717 Three Fathoms Bank Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,363
- Price per square foot: $423
- See 13717 Three Fathoms Bank Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

15849 El Soccorro, Corpus Christi
- Price: $997,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,915
- Price per square foot: $342
- See 15849 El Soccorro, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

2542 Pacific Vw, Corpus Christi
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,670
- Price per square foot: $271
- See 2542 Pacific Vw, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

15806 Punta Espada, Corpus Christi
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,114
- Price per square foot: $319
- See 15806 Punta Espada, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

13953 Dasmarinas Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,702
- Price per square foot: $368
- See 13953 Dasmarinas Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

14134 Palo Seco Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $990,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,048
- Price per square foot: $324
- See 14134 Palo Seco Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

5310 Capernaum Ct, Corpus Christi
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,241
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 5310 Capernaum Ct, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

14106 Palo Seco Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $989,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,687
- Price per square foot: $368
- See 14106 Palo Seco Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

8102 Nazareth Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $985,232
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,941
- Price per square foot: $249
- See 8102 Nazareth Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

16029 Cuttysark St, Corpus Christi
- Price: $985,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,777
- Price per square foot: $354
- See 16029 Cuttysark St, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

13641 Camino De Oro, Corpus Christi
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,211
- Price per square foot: $303
- See 13641 Camino De Oro, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

5716 S Oso Pkwy, Corpus Christi
- Price: $974,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,614
- Price per square foot: $269
- See 5716 S Oso Pkwy, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

2567 Balchuck, Corpus Christi
- Price: $970,500
- 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,209
- Price per square foot: $230
- See 2567 Balchuck, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

1461 Dancing Elk Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $968,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,316
- Price per square foot: $292
- See 1461 Dancing Elk Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

1486 Dos Estrellas Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $965,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,712
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 1486 Dos Estrellas Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

15130 Reales Dr, Corpus Christi
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,985
- Price per square foot: $318
- See 15130 Reales Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

15230 Isabella Ct, Corpus Christi
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,845
- Price per square foot: $333
- See 15230 Isabella Ct, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

204 Bayshore Dr, Ingleside On The Bay
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,104
- Price per square foot: $451
- See 204 Bayshore Dr, Ingleside On The Bay on Redfin.com

15341 Isabella Ct, Corpus Christi
- Price: $950,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,713
- Price per square foot: $554
- See 15341 Isabella Ct, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

110 Porto Villageo Dr, Port Aransas
- Price: $949,500
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,274
- Price per square foot: $745
- See 110 Porto Villageo Dr, Port Aransas on Redfin.com

6745 Seacomber #609, Port Aransas
- Price: $949,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,679
- Price per square foot: $565
- See 6745 Seacomber #609, Port Aransas on Redfin.com

14414 E Cabana St Unit A & B, Corpus Christi
- Price: $945,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,400
- Price per square foot: $277
- See 14414 E Cabana St Unit A & B, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

210 Escape Unit 3B, Port Aransas
- Price: $945,000
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,724
- Price per square foot: $548
- See 210 Escape Unit 3B, Port Aransas on Redfin.com

6649 Seacomber #310, Port Aransas
- Price: $939,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,678
- Price per square foot: $559
- See 6649 Seacomber #310, Port Aransas on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!