How much house $1 million buys you in Beaumont

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Beaumont. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
27140 Fm 365, Beaumont
- Price: $998,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,631
- Price per square foot: $274
- See 27140 Fm 365, Beaumont on Redfin.com
1075 Thomas Rd, Beaumont
- Price: $985,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,005
- Price per square foot: $196
- See 1075 Thomas Rd, Beaumont on Redfin.com
2550 Ashley St St, Beaumont
- Price: $980,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 7,574
- Price per square foot: $129
- See 2550 Ashley St St, Beaumont on Redfin.com
2645 Village Ct, Beaumont
- Price: $899,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,626
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 2645 Village Ct, Beaumont on Redfin.com
5975 Calder Ave, Beaumont
- Price: $899,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,609
- Price per square foot: $195
- See 5975 Calder Ave, Beaumont on Redfin.com
3730 Loblolly Trl, Beaumont
- Price: $840,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,932
- Price per square foot: $170
- See 3730 Loblolly Trl, Beaumont on Redfin.com
3030 Moore Rd, Beaumont
- Price: $797,700
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,300
- Price per square foot: $346
- See 3030 Moore Rd, Beaumont on Redfin.com
10940 Sheila Ct, Beaumont
- Price: $759,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,076
- Price per square foot: $124
- See 10940 Sheila Ct, Beaumont on Redfin.com
3717 Tolivar Canal Rd, Beaumont
- Price: $749,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,200
- Price per square foot: $234
- See 3717 Tolivar Canal Rd, Beaumont on Redfin.com
6570 Merrick Ln, Beaumont
- Price: $708,750
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,263
- Price per square foot: $166
- See 6570 Merrick Ln, Beaumont on Redfin.com
1280 Cherokee Ln, Beaumont
- Price: $700,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,715
- Price per square foot: $188
- See 1280 Cherokee Ln, Beaumont on Redfin.com
5065 Oakmont Dr, Beaumont
- Price: $699,999
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,003
- Price per square foot: $174
- See 5065 Oakmont Dr, Beaumont on Redfin.com
11354 Nona Dr Dr, Beaumont
- Price: $699,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,454
- Price per square foot: $285
- See 11354 Nona Dr Dr, Beaumont on Redfin.com
103 W Caldwood Dr, Beaumont
- Price: $699,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,140
- Price per square foot: $168
- See 103 W Caldwood Dr, Beaumont on Redfin.com
5155 Mcdermand, Beaumont
- Price: $689,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,037
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 5155 Mcdermand, Beaumont on Redfin.com
5065 Shadow Ln, Beaumont
- Price: $674,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,483
- Price per square foot: $150
- See 5065 Shadow Ln, Beaumont on Redfin.com
5 Bayou Bend Pl, Beaumont
- Price: $649,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,707
- Price per square foot: $175
- See 5 Bayou Bend Pl, Beaumont on Redfin.com
1210 Nottingham Ln, Beaumont
- Price: $625,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,237
- Price per square foot: $147
- See 1210 Nottingham Ln, Beaumont on Redfin.com
7705 Water Edge, Beaumont
- Price: $625,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,485
- Price per square foot: $179
- See 7705 Water Edge, Beaumont on Redfin.com
2495 Diamond D Dr, Beaumont
- Price: $619,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,386
- Price per square foot: $183
- See 2495 Diamond D Dr, Beaumont on Redfin.com
7385 Fannett Rd, Beaumont
- Price: $610,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,249
- Price per square foot: $271
- See 7385 Fannett Rd, Beaumont on Redfin.com
6526 Brayfield Ln, Beaumont
- Price: $600,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,450
- Price per square foot: $173
- See 6526 Brayfield Ln, Beaumont on Redfin.com
10040 Milky Way Ln, Beaumont
- Price: $600,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,731
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 10040 Milky Way Ln, Beaumont on Redfin.com
7705 Savannah, Beaumont
- Price: $598,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,848
- Price per square foot: $209
- See 7705 Savannah, Beaumont on Redfin.com
6560 Brayfield, Beaumont
- Price: $589,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,965
- Price per square foot: $198
- See 6560 Brayfield, Beaumont on Redfin.com
3547 Lily Ln, Beaumont
- Price: $585,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,100
- Price per square foot: $188
- See 3547 Lily Ln, Beaumont on Redfin.com
15360 Hercules Dr, Beaumont
- Price: $575,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,063
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 15360 Hercules Dr, Beaumont on Redfin.com
6475 Ellington Ln, Beaumont
- Price: $570,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,891
- Price per square foot: $146
- See 6475 Ellington Ln, Beaumont on Redfin.com
3570 Lily Ln, Beaumont
- Price: $560,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,960
- Price per square foot: $189
- See 3570 Lily Ln, Beaumont on Redfin.com
8135 Dawn Dr, Beaumont
- Price: $550,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,714
- Price per square foot: $148
- See 8135 Dawn Dr, Beaumont on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.