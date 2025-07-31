How much house $1 million buys you in Abilene

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Abilene, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Abilene. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

333 Moore Dr, Abilene

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,714

- Price per square foot: $269

- See 333 Moore Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

310 Foothill Rd, Abilene

- Price: $999,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,800

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 310 Foothill Rd, Abilene on Redfin.com

5602 Wagon Wheel Ave, Abilene

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,882

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 5602 Wagon Wheel Ave, Abilene on Redfin.com

1201 Saddle Lakes Dr, Abilene

- Price: $965,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,332

- Price per square foot: $180

- See 1201 Saddle Lakes Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

24 Hoylake Dr, Abilene

- Price: $885,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,918

- Price per square foot: $303

- See 24 Hoylake Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

2910 Braune Rd, Abilene

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,134

- Price per square foot: $279

- See 2910 Braune Rd, Abilene on Redfin.com

8608 Spinks Rd, Abilene

- Price: $850,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,091

- Price per square foot: $406

- See 8608 Spinks Rd, Abilene on Redfin.com

204 Stonewall Dr, Abilene

- Price: $849,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,390

- Price per square foot: $250

- See 204 Stonewall Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

2102 Shoreline Dr, Abilene

- Price: $825,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,576

- Price per square foot: $230

- See 2102 Shoreline Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

133 Prairie Creek Way, Abilene

- Price: $750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,349

- Price per square foot: $223

- See 133 Prairie Creek Way, Abilene on Redfin.com

13944 County Road 224, Abilene

- Price: $750,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,887

- Price per square foot: $397

- See 13944 County Road 224, Abilene on Redfin.com

1210 S Saddle Lakes Dr, Abilene

- Price: $749,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,588

- Price per square foot: $163

- See 1210 S Saddle Lakes Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

2202 Gathright Dr, Abilene

- Price: $739,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,782

- Price per square foot: $195

- See 2202 Gathright Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

118 Prairie Creek Way, Abilene

- Price: $725,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,893

- Price per square foot: $186

- See 118 Prairie Creek Way, Abilene on Redfin.com

6725 Goodnight Loving Trl, Abilene

- Price: $725,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,188

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 6725 Goodnight Loving Trl, Abilene on Redfin.com

698 County Road 321, Abilene

- Price: $724,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,204

- Price per square foot: $328

- See 698 County Road 321, Abilene on Redfin.com

126 Turkey Creek Ln, Abilene

- Price: $710,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,409

- Price per square foot: $208

- See 126 Turkey Creek Ln, Abilene on Redfin.com

560 County Road 332, Abilene

- Price: $699,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,447

- Price per square foot: $285

- See 560 County Road 332, Abilene on Redfin.com

25 Lytle Place Dr, Abilene

- Price: $675,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,852

- Price per square foot: $139

- See 25 Lytle Place Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

465 Avenida De Leon, Abilene

- Price: $675,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,310

- Price per square foot: $203

- See 465 Avenida De Leon, Abilene on Redfin.com

217 Southern Cross Rd, Abilene

- Price: $670,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,556

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 217 Southern Cross Rd, Abilene on Redfin.com

782 Bell Plains Rd, Tuscola

- Price: $660,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,403

- Price per square foot: $193

- See 782 Bell Plains Rd, Tuscola on Redfin.com

3765 Woodridge Dr, Abilene

- Price: $659,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,117

- Price per square foot: $160

- See 3765 Woodridge Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

22 Augusta Dr, Abilene

- Price: $650,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,328

- Price per square foot: $195

- See 22 Augusta Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

20 Glen Abbey St, Abilene

- Price: $649,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,162

- Price per square foot: $155

- See 20 Glen Abbey St, Abilene on Redfin.com

6358 Dominion Ct, Abilene

- Price: $635,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,815

- Price per square foot: $166

- See 6358 Dominion Ct, Abilene on Redfin.com

2401 Savanah Oaks Bnd, Abilene

- Price: $635,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,955

- Price per square foot: $214

- See 2401 Savanah Oaks Bnd, Abilene on Redfin.com

987 Bacacita Farms Rd, Abilene

- Price: $634,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,437

- Price per square foot: $184

- See 987 Bacacita Farms Rd, Abilene on Redfin.com

233 Calumet St, Abilene

- Price: $629,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,543

- Price per square foot: $247

- See 233 Calumet St, Abilene on Redfin.com

602 Prosperity Rd, Abilene

- Price: $629,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,991

- Price per square foot: $210

- See 602 Prosperity Rd, Abilene on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.