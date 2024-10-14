How the Grand Ole Opry's celebrating its milestone 100th birthday: All the details

The Grand Ole Opry is revealing plans to mark its milestone 100th birthday in 2025 with a yearlong celebration dubbed "Opry 100."

In toasting its 100th anniversary in the present, the Opry will also be honoring the past — country legends who made the genre what it is today — and looking toward the future by putting the focus on up-and-coming artists.



Every show in 2025 will feature an aspect of "Opry 100," beginning with a performance by Bill Anderson, the longest-serving member in Opry history, on Jan. 3 at the Ryman Auditorium, the Opry's former home.

The Opry will also welcome 100 artists to debut on its hallowed stage throughout its 100th year, beginning Jan. 18 with "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" hitmaker Shaboozey.

A series called "Opry 100 Honors" will be sprinkled throughout the year to salute the icons of country music who are no longer with us, including Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Charlie Daniels, George Jones, Loretta Lynn, Minnie Pearl, Charley Pride and Tammy Wynette.

A portion of ticket sales from the "Opry 100 Honors" shows will go to the Opry Trust Fund, which assists members of the country music community in need.

The Opry will also be letting fans choose country music's 100 greatest songs of all time. The tunes chosen will each be highlighted in shows throughout 2025.

Next fall, the Opry will lean into the rising global popularity of country music by taking the show to London's Royal Albert Hall.

Instead of celebrating its birthday on one weekend in October as it does every year, every show throughout October 2025 will be a birthday celebration.

The Opry will then celebrate its official 100th birthday on Nov. 28, 2025, marking the 100th anniversary of the first time the show took place.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.