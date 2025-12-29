How gas prices have changed in the U.S. in the last week Dec. 29, 2025

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Wenatchee using data from AAA. (Elen Nika // Shutterstock/Elen Nika // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in the U.S. using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of December 29.

U.S. by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.83
- Week change: -$0.03 (-1.1%)
- Year change: -$0.20 (-6.6%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.55
- Week change: -$0.04 (-1.0%)
- Year change: +$0.05 (+1.4%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Des Moines, IA: $2.08
#2. Casper, WY: $2.08
#3. Lawton, OK: $2.12

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.45

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#4. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.48

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#3. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.49

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.64

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

