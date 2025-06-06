How gas prices have changed in Tyler in the last week

By Stacker

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Tyler, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 6.

Tyler by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.67
--- Texas average: $2.75
- Week change: +$0.02 (+0.8%)
- Year change: -$0.27 (-9.3%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.64 (6/15/22)

- Diesel current price: $2.98
- Week change: -$0.03 (-1.0%)
- Year change: -$0.41 (-12.2%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.35 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Laredo, TX: $2.53
#2. Henderson, KY: $2.53
#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.59

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#5. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.98

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.98

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#3. Salinas, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.01

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $5.04

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#1. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $5.08

