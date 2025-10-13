How gas prices have changed in Abilene in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Abilene, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 13.

Abilene by the numbers

- Gas current price: $2.63

--- Texas average: $2.66

- Week change: -$0.12 (-4.4%)

- Year change: -$0.06 (-2.3%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/11/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.20

- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)

- Year change: +$0.06 (+1.8%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/24/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Henderson, KY: $2.40

#2. Lubbock, TX: $2.47

#3. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.48

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

#4. San Rafael, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.80

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.81

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

