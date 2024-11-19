How first-time nominee Ella Langley's preparing for her CMA Awards performance

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

Ella Langley may be a newcomer, but she's already making quite a splash with her CMA Music Event of the Year-nominated hit with Riley Green, "you look like you love me," which they'll perform onstage during Wednesday's show.

So how's Ella feeling as Country Music's Biggest Night approaches?

"Nervous feels like a weird word to use in this way, because it also feels like excitement, you know?" Ella tells ABC Audio, before previewing her getup for the show.

"I'm excited for the dress we have. It's custom, it's handmade, and we put a lot of work into what the looks are going to be," the first-time CMA nominee shares.

"But performing? I think I'm just going to do what I do," says Ella. "I'm going to go out there and put on a show and hopefully do a good job, you know? Don't fall down."

The 2024 CMAs, hosted by Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning, will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

While you wait, be sure to catch the Vegas Lights & Country Nights: Countdown to the CMA Awards one-hour special on Tuesday at 10:01 p.m. ET on ABC.

