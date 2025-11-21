'How Do I Let You Go': Parmalee's emotional tribute to their fathers

As Parmalee's latest hit nears #1, the North Carolina band is releasing a very personal new song.

"How Do I Let You Go" was inspired by their fathers, who also inspired them to play music.

"This song is a note to our dads and the friends we lost too soon," lead singer Matt Thomas says. "Myself, [my brother] Scott [Thomas] and [lifelong friend] Josh [McSwain] grew up playing in bands with our dads. [Cousin] Barry [Knox] eventually joined that band too."

"From the time we were kids," Matt continues, "all we ever wanted to do was play music for a living. There’s a line in the song about Corrigan’s — that was the club where it all began for us with them. The place that shaped us as musicians and friends."

For the foursome, it's difficult their dads didn't live to see their success.

"One of the hardest things is knowing they never got to see us fulfill our dreams of playing music for a living," Matt says. "Even so, they've been with us every step of the way, and we know every night they have the best seat in the house."

"How Do I Let You Go" is the first new music from Parmalee since they put out their Fell in Love with a Cowgirl EP in April. The lead single, "Cowgirl," is currently in the top five and still climbing.

