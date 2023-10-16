Hop on Johnny Cash's iconic tour bus

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Ever wondered what it's like being on Johnny Cash's JC Unit One tour bus? Well, you're in luck.

The "Man in Black" hitmaker's bus has arrived at the entrance of Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

According to a press release, the vehicle — which has transported the likes of Willie NelsonWaylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson and more — traveled from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, to Music City.

To step onto and explore the bus, all you have to do is purchase a Ryman daytime tour ticket, which also gives you access to the historic music venue.

For tickets, visit ryman.com.

A photo of Johnny's bus is also available on the Ryman's Instagram.

