Hit songwriter Jacob Hackworth steps out as an artist on Tucker Wetmore's tour

T Vill Records/Goat Island Sound
By Stephen Hubbard

As singer/songwriter Jacob Hackworth sets out on the Waves on a Sunset Tour with his buddy Tucker Wetmore, he's also launching his first track as an artist.

Previously, Jacob wrote Tucker's "Wine into Whiskey," Bailey Zimmerman's six-week #1 "Rock and a Hard Place" and Corey Kent's current hit, "This Heart," as well as several songs on Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken album.

“There is a feeling of reassurance that happens when another artist cuts a song I’ve written ... but I came to town to be an artist so I’m stoked to be releasing something that I can call my own,” Jacob says. “I’ve seen and experienced a lot of heartbreak throughout my life and listening to songs about hard times helped me through."

"So, as an artist, I want to return the favor and create music that might help someone else," he adds.

Hackworth's debut, "When I Don't," is available to stream and download now.

