The 'High Road' is leading Jessie Murph to more collabs, and she loves it

Jessie Murph's latest album features songs with some of music's biggest names, including Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman and Teddy Swims.



So, what is it about cross-genre collaborations that appeal to Jessie?



"I enjoy doing it because I always think it's better to have two voices as opposed to one. I think that's so fun," she tells ABC Audio. "[It's] like merging two worlds together."



"I also think the kind of music I make kind of lends itself to collabs because it is so genreless," Jessie notes. "It leaves the door open to do so many different types of collabs, which is so exciting."



"I'm not done yet. There's so many collabs I could do and that's exciting to me," she adds.



One collab that's been burning up the country charts is her Koe Wetzel-assisted "High Road," which came about almost organically.



"Koe and I have been friends for a while when we worked together before, and this song kind of happened and I heard it and I was like, 'Wow, I'm super about this,'" Jessie shares.



"It gives me almost like 2000s country, rock, and I love that s***. So I'm super down for it," the Alabama native says. "But yeah, he's a good guy."

You can find "High Road" and Jessie's collabs with Jelly, Bailey and more on That Ain't No Man That's the Devil, out now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.