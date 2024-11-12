Hey, cowgirls: Parmalee's got a new song for you

By Jeremy Chua

If you're a cowgirl and love country love songs, Parmalee just might have the song for you.

The group hopped on socials recently to tease a new, as-yet-untitled track that's a hat-tip to cowgirls.

"The way she fitted in them Levi's/ Make a man never want to go home/ I only came for a minute now she make me want to live it/ Yeah Southern charm ain't no joke/ Thank God for the cowgirl/ I fell in love with a cowgirl/ And I ain't coming home," Parmalee sings in the upbeat clip.

"What do ya think? Should we release this one?" they wrote in their post.

While you wait for the release date to be announced, you can check out the full snippet now on social platform X.

Parmalee's currently in the top five of the country charts with their latest single, "Gonna Love You."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!