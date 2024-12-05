Here's your chance to be cast in 'Dolly: An Original Musical'

Dolly Parton is searching for performers to play her in the highly anticipated Dolly: An Original Musical.



A press release says Dolly, her manager Danny Nozell and ATG Productions are looking for "performers of all ages to portray Parton at different stages of her incredible life."



"We're looking for talented performers who can capture the spirit of my journey, whether you're an experienced theater professional or an undiscovered gem with that little special something," Dolly shares in a video on social media.



"So, what are you waiting for?" she adds. "This might be your moment to take center stage and step into the spotlight. Break a leg!"



If you're interested, all you'll have to do is record a one-minute video of you singing your favorite Dolly song, upload it to a social media account of your choice, and tag #SearchForDolly. You'll also have to submit an application form at dollymusical.com.

Application closes 11:59 p.m. ET on January 12, 2025. After which, the show’s casting team will review all submitted videos and completed applications and invite shortlisted applicants to the formal audition process in New York City.

Dolly: An Original Musical, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, is slated to hit Broadway in 2026.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.