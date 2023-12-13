Here's what you'll hear on 'A Cody Johnson Christmas'

By Jeremy Chua

Cody Johnson's spreading the holiday cheer with his new CMT special, A Cody Johnson Christmas.

Named after his 2021 album, the festive event will feature performances from Cody, wife Brandi, daughters Clara and Cori, mom Sheila and dad Carl, plus special guests Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager.

Here's a list of the songs you'll hear on Cody's holiday special:

"Away in a Manger"
"Christmas All Year Long"
"Feliz Navidad"
"Hat Made of Mistletoe"
"If We Make It Through December"
"I'll Be Home For Christmas"
"Pretty Paper"
"Santa Claus is Back In Town"
"White Christmas"

A Cody Johnson Christmas airs Wednesday, December 13, at 9 p.m. ET on CMT.

While you wait for it, catch a preview video of Cody's "I'll Be Home for Christmas" on YouTube.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

