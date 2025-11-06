In her next chapter, Kelsea Ballerini 'sit[s] in parks' on Mount Pleasant

Kelsea Ballerini's 'Mount Pleasant' (Black River)
By Stephen Hubbard

There's a surprise new EP from Kelsea Ballerini coming later in November, with the first song set to drop in a matter of hours.

"i sit in parks. available at midnight," she shared on Thursday, teasing the new track. "mount pleasant, a six song collection, available November 14."

Kelsea's message also includes the Mount Pleasant cover, which shows her running through a field of green. The back adds a swing set, along with the track listing: "I Sit in Parks," "People Pleaser," "Emerald City," "587," "The Revisionist" and "Check on Your Friends."

The fifth album from the "Baggage" hitmaker, Patterns, came out a little more than a year ago, on Oct. 25, 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!