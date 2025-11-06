In her next chapter, Kelsea Ballerini 'sit[s] in parks' on Mount Pleasant

There's a surprise new EP from Kelsea Ballerini coming later in November, with the first song set to drop in a matter of hours.

"i sit in parks. available at midnight," she shared on Thursday, teasing the new track. "mount pleasant, a six song collection, available November 14."

Kelsea's message also includes the Mount Pleasant cover, which shows her running through a field of green. The back adds a swing set, along with the track listing: "I Sit in Parks," "People Pleaser," "Emerald City," "587," "The Revisionist" and "Check on Your Friends."

The fifth album from the "Baggage" hitmaker, Patterns, came out a little more than a year ago, on Oct. 25, 2024.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.