Hear a snippet of Luke Combs' upcoming collab

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

In case you haven't heard the exciting news: Luke Combs will join Charlie Worsham on a duet rendition of Charlie's song "How I Learned To Pray." 

The track first arrived in 2013 on Charlie's debut album, Rubberband.

While the collab won't be released until August 18, fans can now hear a preview of the song on Instagram.

"Have you ever looked up at the stars in the sky/ Felt a tug at your heart didn't know why/ But you just knew Someone is up there lookin' out for you/ Well you know just what I mean when I say Grace," Luke sings in the final verse.

The duet version of "How I Learned To Pray" will serve as the introduction to Charlie's upcoming project, Compadres.

"How I Learned To Pray" is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!