Hear a snippet of Luke Combs' writing collab with Cody Johnson

When Luke Combs gets together to write with Cody Johnson, it's not exactly surprising it's a cowboy song they come up with.

What is a bit surprising, however, is that "I Ain't No Cowboy" is love song laced with longing, as Luke revealed by sharing a minute of the song on his socials.

"I knew the day I met her, one day I'd have to forget her/ But that didn't stop me from trying to hold her like a river holds the rain/ She always wanted wide open spaces, and I tried my best to tame her/ But I woulda been better off breaking a herd of wild mustangs," Luke sings in what seems to be the first verse.

"I ain't no cowboy, but I wish I was," he continues in the chorus. "We'd have rode off together in the setting sun/ Instead of watching her ride right out of my life/ If I coulda roped her heart back in, I coulda been what she needed when she saddled up and she kicked up a cloud of dust/ I ain't no cowboy, but now I wish I was."

Luke and Cody co-wrote the 14th track on his sixth studio album with Jake Mears.

The Way I Am arrives in full on March 20.

