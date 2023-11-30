Hear a snippet of Corey Kent's "This Heart"

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

By Jeremy Chua

Corey Kent's been hard at work readying new music, and he recently finished recording a song called "This Heart."

The "Wild as Her" hitmaker shared the news with fans on Instagram via a Reel previewing the upbeat track.

"Hoping to have it out to you guys in Late January," Corey captions his clip, which shows behind-the-scenes footage of Corey in the recording studio.

"But I got a problem/ And it ain't even you/ No, it ain't even you/ Damn this heart and everything that comes with it/ Damn this missing you every night feeling," Corey sings in the song over heavy drumbeats and electric guitar work.

Corey's approaching the top 40 of the country charts with his new single, "Something's Gonna Kill Me." It's the follow-up release to "Wild as Her." You can find both tracks on Corey's debut album, Blacktop.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!